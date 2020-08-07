Rocky Gale Duncan
BURLEY—A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A live webcast of the service will be available and a link to the webcast will be posted at: https://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com/Obituary.aspx?ID=8371 .
Ward Clifford Toone
GOODING—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Gooding Golf Course.
Ralph “Fatsy” Vaughn
RICHFIELD—There will be a graveside service August 8, at 11 am at the Richfield cemetery. Celebration of life will continue at the American Legion Hall afterwards. During Covid-19, we ask that you stay home if sick. Please socially distance while outside and bring a mask for inside unless you prefer to party with Fatsy sooner than later.
Richard Fay “Dick” Young
KIMBERLY—A celebration of life, will be held at 6:30 PM on August 8, 2020 at the home of Dick and Judy. (masks and distancing encouraged) Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Sally Matthews McMurray
OAKLEY—A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00—7:00PM on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11:00AM Monday, Aug. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Due to the mandated 99-person-or-less attendance policy at a Church service, the funeral service at the Church is intended to be for family members only, while the many dear friends are invited to view the service via a live webcast that will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com..
Norman Dale Schorzman
RUPERT—A Memorial Service is planned for Monday, August 10, 2020 on the Schorzman Farm at 148 W. 300 N, Rupert. Friends are invited to attend a “Chili Dog” picnic at Noon, hosted by the Rupert “Red Hat Ladies”.
Michael Wayne Miller, Jr.
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 3 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls; a viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 9th at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.