Rocky Gale Duncan

BURLEY—A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A live webcast of the service will be available and a link to the webcast will be posted at: https://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com/Obituary.aspx?ID=8371 .

Ward Clifford Toone

GOODING—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Gooding Golf Course.

Ralph “Fatsy” Vaughn

RICHFIELD—There will be a graveside service August 8, at 11 am at the Richfield cemetery. Celebration of life will continue at the American Legion Hall afterwards. During Covid-19, we ask that you stay home if sick. Please socially distance while outside and bring a mask for inside unless you prefer to party with Fatsy sooner than later.

Richard Fay “Dick” Young

KIMBERLY—A celebration of life, will be held at 6:30 PM on August 8, 2020 at the home of Dick and Judy. (masks and distancing encouraged) Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sally Matthews McMurray