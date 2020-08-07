You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 entries

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rocky Gale Duncan

BURLEY—A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A live webcast of the service will be available and a link to the webcast will be posted at: https://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com/Obituary.aspx?ID=8371 .

Ward Clifford Toone

GOODING—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Gooding Golf Course.

Ralph “Fatsy” Vaughn

RICHFIELD—There will be a graveside service August 8, at 11 am at the Richfield cemetery. Celebration of life will continue at the American Legion Hall afterwards. During Covid-19, we ask that you stay home if sick. Please socially distance while outside and bring a mask for inside unless you prefer to party with Fatsy sooner than later.

Richard Fay “Dick” Young

KIMBERLY—A celebration of life, will be held at 6:30 PM on August 8, 2020 at the home of Dick and Judy. (masks and distancing encouraged) Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sally Matthews McMurray

OAKLEY—A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00—7:00PM on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11:00AM Monday, Aug. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Due to the mandated 99-person-or-less attendance policy at a Church service, the funeral service at the Church is intended to be for family members only, while the many dear friends are invited to view the service via a live webcast that will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com..

Norman Dale Schorzman

RUPERT—A Memorial Service is planned for Monday, August 10, 2020 on the Schorzman Farm at 148 W. 300 N, Rupert. Friends are invited to attend a “Chili Dog” picnic at Noon, hosted by the Rupert “Red Hat Ladies”.

Michael Wayne Miller, Jr.

TWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 3 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls; a viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 9th at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of encouraged) Services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News