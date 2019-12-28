{{featured_button_text}}

Rogelio “Roy” Doria

TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel with a Funeral service to follow starting at 5 p.m.

Bette Lee Clark

JEROME—A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be left at demaraysjerome.com

Ola Cannon

TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ageless Senior Center in Kimberly, where she loved to play cards and have lunch with her friends. Friends and family are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

Thomas Rigby

MALTA—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Malta Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building in Malta, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services and will conclude with burial at the Sublett Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Eulogia Brito Talamantes

TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 131 Grandview Dr, Twin Falls, Idaho with Pastor Lankford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

