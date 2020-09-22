Jose Naranjo

BURLEY - A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley with burial to follow in the Paul Cemetery. A viewing and Rosary will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 also at the Little Flower Catholic Church.

Wayne Robert Moberg

BUHL - Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.A. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. Following the service Wayne will be laid to rest at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, ID. with full Military Honors at 1:00 P.M. Following the burial the family would like to invite friends to join the family to share memories of Wayne at the First Christian Church located at 1005 Poplar St, in Buhl. Food and drinks will be served. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Margaret (Maggie) Shell