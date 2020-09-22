Noran Kell
KIMBERLY - Funeral services are to be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Addison Avenue, Twin Falls. Burial Services to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Ronald Joe Uriguen
RUPERT - A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.
Mark Stanley Cummins
HANSEN - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 23709 Hwy. 30 in Murtaugh. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, both at the church. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Robert D. Robinson
JEROME - Robert D. Robinson 83, of Jerome passed away September 18, 2020 at his home. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11am, Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 2nd Ward, 50 E 100 S, Jerome..
Charlotte Lorrain Short
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 12:30-1:30pm at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls, followed by a 2:00pm Graveside at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, Idaho. Visit Charlotte’s obit at whitereynoldschapel.com to leave condolences.
Frank Michael Baum
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6-8:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm, located at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls. Service at 10:00 am, Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E. Twin Falls. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Donald F. Sharp
TWIN FALLS - There will be visitation Thursday, September 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. and services Friday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E Twin Falls, ID. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls, ID.
Jose Naranjo
BURLEY - A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley with burial to follow in the Paul Cemetery. A viewing and Rosary will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 also at the Little Flower Catholic Church.
Wayne Robert Moberg
BUHL - Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.A. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. Following the service Wayne will be laid to rest at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, ID. with full Military Honors at 1:00 P.M. Following the burial the family would like to invite friends to join the family to share memories of Wayne at the First Christian Church located at 1005 Poplar St, in Buhl. Food and drinks will be served. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Margaret (Maggie) Shell
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service, both at Zion Lutheran Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Alexander G. Lissow. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
James R. Weimer
McCAMMON - Saturday, September 26, 2020 will be the burial of ashes in the Paul Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Following the graveside services, family and friends are invited to gather for lunch at Connors Cafe. Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.
Douglas Kay Christensen
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Detweiler’s Farm at 2672 East 4100 North in Twin Falls, ID. Interment will be at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. A live video stream is available at https://youtu.be/Hz1BBBafVrI or by the Webcast link in the photo section of his obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com
Kenneth Ray Paulson Davis
WENDELL - Kenneth Ray Paulson Davis, 75, passed away September 16, 2020 at his home. Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Legion Hall in Wendell, ID. There will be a flag service at 3:00pm at the Veterans Park also in Wendell. A light dinner will follow at the Legion Hall.
