{{featured_button_text}}

Lester Jensen

GOODING—A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the Church.

Larry Tuckett

DECLO—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. where friends and family may call from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. Burial will follow at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.

Raedene Fox

FILER: Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Visitation will be at White Mortuary on Monday, December 2, 2019 between 6:00 – 8:00pm. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments