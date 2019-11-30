Lester Jensen
GOODING—A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the Church.
Larry Tuckett
DECLO—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. where friends and family may call from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. Burial will follow at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.
Raedene Fox
FILER: Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Visitation will be at White Mortuary on Monday, December 2, 2019 between 6:00 – 8:00pm. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary
