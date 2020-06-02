× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Betty Ann Beadz

FAIRFIELD - A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at 210 West Soldier Creek RV Road in Fairfield. Food and drink will be available for those in attendance. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Louis Koopman

WENDELL - Services will be held on June 4th at the New Life Church in Wendell. Committal and Military Rites will be held prior to the service at 10:00AM at the Hagerman Cemetery with the services at 11:00AM A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the New Life Community Church in Wendell.

Louis Johnson

RUPERT - Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Paul Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Heward-Hansen Mortuary from 6-8:00 p.m.

John William Mendenhall