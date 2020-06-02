Betty Ann Beadz
FAIRFIELD - A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at 210 West Soldier Creek RV Road in Fairfield. Food and drink will be available for those in attendance. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Louis Koopman
WENDELL - Services will be held on June 4th at the New Life Church in Wendell. Committal and Military Rites will be held prior to the service at 10:00AM at the Hagerman Cemetery with the services at 11:00AM A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the New Life Community Church in Wendell.
Louis Johnson
RUPERT - Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Paul Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Heward-Hansen Mortuary from 6-8:00 p.m.
John William Mendenhall
John William Mendenhall, 83, of Nampa passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, June 8, at the Lake Shore Baptist Church located at 8886 Lake Shore Dr in Nampa, with a viewing at 10 AM prior to the services. Burial and Military Honors will be held at 2 PM at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd in Boise. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Gary Hamilton
Funeral service for Gary will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Those who wish to view Gary’s Funeral Service via web cast may do so by logging onto: https:////us02web.zoom.us//j//88929989951.
