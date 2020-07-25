Kay Snider
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held July 29th, 2020 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, Idaho located at 734 Falls Ave.
James Holston
SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Oasis Christian Fellowship in Shoshone. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.