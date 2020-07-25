Services
Kay Snider

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held July 29th, 2020 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, Idaho located at 734 Falls Ave.

James Holston

SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Oasis Christian Fellowship in Shoshone. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

