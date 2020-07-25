Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kay Snider

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held July 29th, 2020 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, Idaho located at 734 Falls Ave.

James Holston

SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Oasis Christian Fellowship in Shoshone. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.