Marguerite Potter
WENDELL—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A viewing will be held Monday evening, August 6, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. also at the funeral chapel.
Gary Woodruff
KIMBERLY — A celebration will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls.
Betty Winmill
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Burley 7th Ward Chapel, 2200 Oakley Avenue in Burley. Viewing from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be left for the family at hansen-mortuary.com.
Cruz Silva Herrera Jr
TWIN FALLS—A Rosary prayer service will be recited at 7:30 pm on Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls with Fr. Julio reciting. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Wednesday evening from 5:30 pm to the time of the Rosary. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls
Fred A. Burkhalter
JEROME — A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Jerome. Services will conclude at the church. Private family inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park will be held prior to the Celebration of Life. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Shirley Griffiths
HAZELTON — A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday August 10, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow starting at 11 a.m..
Donna Jean Sager
BURLEY — A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 10, at the United Methodist Church, 450 E. 27th St., in Burley. Arrangements are in the care of Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.
Rollie E. Close
MURTAUGH — A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave, Kimberly, ID. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Koby J. Clark
KUNA — Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 11 starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Crooked 8, 1882 E. King Rd. Kuna ID.
Thomas Beezley
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, August 11 at 1150 Florence Avenue, Twin Falls.
