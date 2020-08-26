Rodney Glauner
GOODING - A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Please follow social distancing recommendations. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Helen Irene Jackson
JEROME - Funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. August 27, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. August 28, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Willard Kent Smith
RUPERT - A viewing will be held at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert on Thursday Aug 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday Aug 28, 2020, with Bishop Willie Heward presiding at the View Cemetery 600 E. 600 S. Burley, Idaho. If you are unable to stand please bring your own chair.
The Reverend Bryon Lee Sunderman
BURLEY - Please join us at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 2410 Miller Ave., Burley, Idaho. A luncheon will follow the worship. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to: Concordia Theological Seminary, Attention: Adopt a Student program, care of the Rev. Bryon L. Sunderman, class of 1984, 6600 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825.
Lauren "LC" Craig
BURLEY - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints 5th Ward at 457 Maurice Street N. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Visitation for LC will be held Saturday, August 26 from 9:30 – 10:45 A.M. at the Church prior to the service. Interment will follow services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls.
Walter Ray Petersen
BURLEY - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with President Matthew Cook officiating. Burial will be in Wendell Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 ~ 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 ~ 10:45 a.m.
Robert Lee Knight
BURLEY - Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 29, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary, services will conclude with urn placement at Rupert Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary.
Arvel Stuart Anderson
BURLEY - A viewing will be held from 5:00 ~ 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Life Celebration services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints – Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave. The interment will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery following the service.
John Boyd Grant
TWIN FALLS - Visitation for Boyd will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls; Funeral Services for Boyd will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Interment following at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on his memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 the family encourages you to attend the service through ZOOM -https:////us02web.zoom.us//j//81180816757.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.