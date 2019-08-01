Duard Darrell Lawley
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life service with military honors will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Jerome Country Club in Jerome, ID. Please come prepared to share a memory.
Shirley (Wolfe) Lee
FILER—A celebration of life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2531 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls today at 11 a.m. The family suggests donations be made to Magicats, Inc, People for Pets Twin Falls Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice. Those who wish may share memories and condolences as well as view her full life sketch on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Mary Laureta Freeman
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Wayne J. Ottersberg
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls and also on Saturday, August 3 from noon to 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow with internment at Sunset Memorial. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Theadore Darwin Netz
BUHL—A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ted’s memorial webpage and www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Duard Darrell Lawley
JEROME—There will be a celebration of Duard’s life today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Jerome Country Club in Jerome, Idaho form 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Valerie Mary ‘Val’ Gierisch
BURLEY—Memorial services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Bart Bowers officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Intermountain Homecare & Hospice in care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 878, Burley, ID 83318-0878.
Jerry Skaggs
MERIDIAN—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Buhl Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Home, Garden City. The family suggests contributions be made to Gateway Habitat for Humanity or the First Presbyterian Church Camp Scholarship Fund. To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Margie May Allan Staheli
BURLEY—Funeral services are being held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Burley 7th Ward Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2200 Oakley Avenue in Burley. Burial will take place in the Gem Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral service. A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Payne Funeral home in Burley and one hour prior to the service. Service arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Helen Pincock Crockett
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Rupert Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1st Ward building 806 G Street Rupert. Viewing for family and friends will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with Burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Kevan Lyn Pedrow
FILER—A celebration of Kevan’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Twin Falls Seventh Day Adventist Church. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. The Family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. “Goodbyes are not forever, this is not the end; it simply means we’ll miss you until we meet again.” Services are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Vera Tilley Ward
TWIN FALLS – Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 723 Hankins Road in Twin Falls; visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church.
Steven Shaun Gause
FILER—Family, friends and others whose lives Steve touched are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Jerome Cemetery in Jerome, Idaho. Following the service, a celebration of his life will be held in his honor from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at 105 South 100 East, Jerome, Idaho 83338. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Mary Almira Slagel
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Maxine Price Taylor
BURLEY—Maxine Price Taylor, 91 year old Burley resident, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Unity 1st Ward Building, 275 South 250 East in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Deanne Hanks Searle
BURLEY—A celebration of Deanne’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Springdale First Ward, located at 200 S. 475 E., of Burley, with Bishop Brian Lee Wilde officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Mary Elizabeth Lunsford Cory
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls, ID. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, ID. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Visions, Inc. or the Magic Valley Humane Society//Twin Falls Animal Shelter. To leave condolences and read more about Mary please visit www.whitemortuary.com.
