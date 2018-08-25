Vincent Gauthier
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 7, at White Mortuary in Twin Falls with Chaplain Paul Jordan officiating. Military honors by the Magic Valley Honor Guard and Idaho National Guard. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday evening, September 6, at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls.
