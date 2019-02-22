Don Green
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends and family called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, and can call today from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
Don Patterson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Carol Bloss
BUHL—Memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian church in Twin Falls.
Brandon Morrison
TWIN FALLS—Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 10 a.m.
Nancy Ignac
RUPERT—Funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley. A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22 and will bed one hour prior the service both at the funeral home.
Faye Tupper
HAGERMAN—Memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Hagerman Methodist Church. A viewing will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Janell Martin
HEYBURN—Memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Burley First Presbyterian Church. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
