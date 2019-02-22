Try 1 month for 99¢

Don Green

BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends and family called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, and can call today from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Don Patterson

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Carol Bloss

BUHL—Memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian church in Twin Falls.

Brandon Morrison

TWIN FALLS—Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 10 a.m.

Nancy Ignac

RUPERT—Funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley. A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22 and will bed one hour prior the service both at the funeral home.

Faye Tupper

HAGERMAN—Memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Hagerman Methodist Church. A viewing will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Janell Martin

HEYBURN—Memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Burley First Presbyterian Church. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

