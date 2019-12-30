Leroy Howell
TWIN FALLS—Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Jordie Dean Byington
LEWISTON — A memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. on January 4th at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church 821 E Ave H, Jerome, ID with a meal following.
Eulogia Brito Talamantes
You have free articles remaining.
TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 2nd at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 131 Grandview Dr, Twin Falls, Idaho with Pastor Lankford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
George McLaughlin Jr
GOODING—A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Christian Life Fellowship—Assembly of God Church at 204 Montana Street in Gooding. A viewing will be held at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
Karla Meier
BOISE—A celebration of Karla’s life will be held at Bella Vida Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 10:30 am. A private family inurnment will be held in Buhl, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.