{{featured_button_text}}

Leroy Howell

TWIN FALLS—Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jordie Dean Byington

LEWISTON — A memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. on January 4th at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church 821 E Ave H, Jerome, ID with a meal following.

Eulogia Brito Talamantes

TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 2nd at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 131 Grandview Dr, Twin Falls, Idaho with Pastor Lankford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

George McLaughlin Jr

GOODING—A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Christian Life Fellowship—Assembly of God Church at 204 Montana Street in Gooding. A viewing will be held at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Karla Meier

BOISE—A celebration of Karla’s life will be held at Bella Vida Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 10:30 am. A private family inurnment will be held in Buhl, Idaho.

To plant a tree in memory of

Leroy services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments