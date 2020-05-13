× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vaudis Jenkins

TWIN FALLS - Friends may call on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. Services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Steven R Johnson

RUPERT - Steven R. Johnson, 78 year old Rupert resident, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home in Rupert. Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials be made to the Rupert Senior Citizen Center, 702 11 Street in Rupert, ID 83350 The Graveside service will be held in accordance with the state-mandated social distancing practices. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Theresa Reeves

KIMBERLY - A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park at 1 p.m.

Kathryn Goodfellow