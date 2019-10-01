M. LeRoy “Rufus Davidson
WENDELL—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Wendell High School Auditorium, 850 E Main St, Wendell, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LeRoy’s memorial webpage at www.farnworthmortuary.com.
Nephi Jay Anderson
VIEW—There will be a viewing at the View 1st Ward located at 550 S. 500 E., from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 and before the funeral services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the View 1st Ward Church at 11 a.m. Local service are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Carlo Graziani
TWIN FALLS—A viewing for Carlo will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Followed by a Graveside Service at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls at 2 p.m.
Richard Olsen
SHOSHONE—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Shoshone Ward, with a graveside dedication concluding at Shoshone Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Ted O. Bodily
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with bishopric counselor, Glenn Ramsey, officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Boehmer and to the staff of Minidoka Memorial Hospice for the tender care given to Ted during the closing days and moments of his life.
Muriel Shouse
TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery. Viewing to be held Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. If you are inclined to give a donation; one could be made in her name to your local animal shelter or Idaho Talking Book Service, 325 West State Street, Boise, ID 83702. This organization provides audio recordings of books, free of charge, to people who are blind or visually impaired. The next time you go out for a nice dinner, raise a glass of wine as a toast to her life.
Richard Arthur Olsen
SHOSHONE—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A funeral service to honor and celebrate this great man’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 505 N Greenwood St, Shoshone, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 pm. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Shoshone Cemetery. Family and friends are also invited back to the church after the funeral to share all your wonderful stories and memories of him. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Richard’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com and Idaho’s Mammoth Cave & Shoshone Bird Museum of Natural History Facebook page.
Glen Burke
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints—Century Ward, located at 2271 S. 4th Ave.,in Pocatello, with Bishop John R. Lee conducting. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Friends may call today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service.
Ted Bodily
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Handy
PAUL – Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Nona Crystal
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the 7th Ward building, 2200 Oakley Ave. In Burley with Bishop Brent Winn officiating. Family will greet friends Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
