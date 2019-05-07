{{featured_button_text}}

Maxine Hanks Searle

BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 1 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 2nd Ward, 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can at the church today from noon to 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to a charity of your choice in Maxine’s memory.

Priscilla June Forbes

TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Community, 7960 Northview in Boise on Thursday, May 9th. Rosary at 10 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. A graveside service will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Remembrances may be left on Priscilla’s webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.

Russell (Bud) Edward Sheridan, Jr

FILER—There will be a viewing on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral services are Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Filer Church of the Nazarene, 315 Yakima St, Filer, Idaho, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with burial expenses.

Hubert K. Johnson

WENDELL—74 of Wendell died May 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wendell Ward, with a viewing beginning at 9 am. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Wendell Cemetery. For full obituary and details please visit www.farnsworthmortuary.com. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

