Dean Blair

TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.—2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID 83301. Funeral Services will follow at 2 PM with interment immediately following at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID 83301

Fidencio Orozco

HANSEN—Visitation for Fidencio will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Twin Falls, ID. Interment will be held at a later date in Michoacan, Mexico. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fidencio’s webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. There will be a ZOOM link added to the information on Fidencio’s webpage for those that would like to have ZOOM access to services.