Richard Maddox
JEROME - A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rich's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Faye Roberts
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Jerome First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome, Idaho.
Gary McLaughlin
GOODING - Memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27 at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel in Gooding
Charles Legg
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of his life will be held at the Filer Fire Station just east of the US Bank in Filer, Idaho on September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Ferol Boss
WENDELL - Please join Ferol’s family in celebrating her life September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the American Legion Hall in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Kenneth Pennington
PAUL - Graveside service will be held at the Paul Cemetery on September 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Andrea Arkoosh-Cockerham
GOODING - A rosary will be held in her name on Thursday, September 26th at 5 p.m. at the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding with a reception to follow featuring some of Andrea’s famous chocolate chip cookies and refreshments. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 27th at 4 PM, also at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.
AuDeane King
TWIN FALLS - The memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28th at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls Idaho.
Sidney Bokovoy
SANDY, Utah - A memorial service will be held in Hagerman, ID on October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery.
