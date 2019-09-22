{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Maddox

JEROME - A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rich's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Faye Roberts

TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Jerome First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome, Idaho.

Gary McLaughlin

GOODING - Memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27 at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel in Gooding

Charles Legg

TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of his life will be held at the Filer Fire Station just east of the US Bank in Filer, Idaho on September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ferol Boss

WENDELL - Please join Ferol’s family in celebrating her life September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the American Legion Hall in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Kenneth Pennington

PAUL - Graveside service will be held at the Paul Cemetery on September 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Andrea Arkoosh-Cockerham

GOODING - A rosary will be held in her name on Thursday, September 26th at 5 p.m. at the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding with a reception to follow featuring some of Andrea’s famous chocolate chip cookies and refreshments. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 27th at 4 PM, also at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.

AuDeane King

TWIN FALLS - The memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28th at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls Idaho.

Sidney Bokovoy

SANDY, Utah - A memorial service will be held in Hagerman, ID on October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery.

