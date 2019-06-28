Albert Burton Baughman
BUHL—Services will be held today at 11 a.m., at the First Christian Church 1005 Poplar, Buhl, Idaho. Interment with Military Honors will be at the West End Cemetery followed by a reception at Moon Glo Club House, 910 Moon Glo Rd., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Burton’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Torbjorn (Toby) Wiklund
TWIN FALLS—Memorial services will be held today at 11 a.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N, Twin Falls, ID 83301, followed by lunch at the church. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 348 4th Ave N, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
William “Bill” Pero
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held for Bill today at 10 a.m., with Military Honors at Jerome Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls at 11:30 a.m., and a luncheon following the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Darlene Ardith Evers
WENDELL—A graveside service will be held today at 3 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery and a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 p.m. at Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 821 East Main in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Claire Winifred Wilkes
TWIN FALLS—A service and remembrance are planned for today at 1 p.m., at the First Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls.
Ervin McCammon
BUHL—A celebration of life for Ervin and his brother – Kenneth, who passed away on Nov. 3, 2018 will be held today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hagerman American Legion Hall, with lunch at 1 p.m. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Leanora Mae Fallin
GOODING—A graveside memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m., at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel
Janice Barandica
PAUL—A memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert followed by a graveside service at the Paul Cemetery. A meal will be provided after the graveside service back at the Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Kenneth Dale Huizinga
BURLEY—A memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice in Ken’s memory.
Linda Marie (Siri) Castaneda
PAUL—Linda Castaneda’s service will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints at 424 West Ellis St. in Paul Idaho, for family, friends, and ward members. A viewing will be held one hour before the service. Service are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Elvin C Konicek
TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Mary Helen Leazer
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
