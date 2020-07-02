Michael Rill
BUHL—A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North Buhl, Idaho, officiated by Fr. Jorge Garcia. All are welcome to attend the service, but we ask that you please maintain social distancing and wear face masks for the safety of all.
Isamar Hernandez-Hunter
RUPERT—Services will be held at St. Nicholas Church in Rupert Idaho. A Rosary took place Thursday at 7 p.m. and a Mass will be held on Friday, July 3 at 3 p.m.
RUPERT—Services will be held at St. Nicholas Church in Rupert Idaho.
