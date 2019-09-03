Marlene Herzinger
BUHL—A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave, Filer, Idaho with viewing one hour prior to service. There will be a luncheon at the church and then graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl, at 2 p.m.
Richard Glaesemann
BURLEY—Funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley, where friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and can call one hour prior to the service today.
Katherine Johnson
JEROME—A vieawing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Gonzalo Lopez Torrero
ROGERSON—A visitation for family and friends will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with a rosary at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Leona Hallowell-Riese
FAIRFIELD—A memorial celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Fairfield American Legion Hall. Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Cletus Bubel
RUPERT—Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at St Nicholas Catholic Church. Gathering for friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at the mortuary. Services will conclude with Urn placement at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Bruce Bedke
OAKLEY—A celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Av., Burley ID, at noon Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Helen O Smith
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 29 N. Tiger Dr. Jerome, ID.
