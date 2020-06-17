Joyce McBride
BURLEY - A public visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Pella 2nd Ward, located at 152 W. 400 S., of Burley. Burial will be in Pella Cemetery. There will be a live webcast available of the funeral and graveside services at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Una Webber
WENDELL - Funeral service will be held at 11 am, Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S 900 E, Hagerman, Idaho. Graveside service will conclude at the Wendell Cemetery, Wendell, Idaho.
Dorothy E. Sudweeks
KIMBERLY- A graveside service will be held Friday, June 19th at 11 am at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements under the direction of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary & Crematory “The Chapel by the Park”.
Jeanette Egan
MOUNTAIN HOME - A graveside memorial will be held at the Twin Falls Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Paul Lambert
BURLEY - A viewing for friends and family will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the service. Discretion is advised in attendance of all services. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, please wear a mask and comply with social distancing mandates. A link to a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at the end of Paul’s obituary at rasmussenfuneralhome.com
Gene Bliss
BUHL - Gene V. Bliss, 58 of Buhl, passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Buhl City Park. Please bring a dish as it's a potluck, the family will furnish the meat. Please bring your own drinks and seating. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gene's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
