Sherry Ivie

GOODING - A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at the First Christian Church in Gooding. Cremation and funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Audrey Sisson

BUHL - A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Audrey’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Dennis Clark

TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be at Noon on Wednesday, July 15 at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho, with a viewing prior to the service from 10-Noon. Due to the increase of COVID-19 infections throughout our area, those attending the viewing or funeral are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast will be available via Zoom at (https:////us02web.zoom.us//j//81199848737).

Oliver Anderson