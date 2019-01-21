Wesley Cantrell
BUHL—A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho 83316, with viewing one hour prior to service. A graveside service will follow at the West End Cemetery.
George “Bill” Wallace
BOISE—There will be an open casket viewing and rosary vigil at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, January 22nd, at 6:30 p.m.
There will be an additional open casket viewing and rosary vigil at Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, Idaho on Wednesday, January 23rd, at 6:00pm. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Twin Falls, Idaho on Thursday, January 24th, at 10:30 am followed by burial service at Sunset Cemetery
Tony Ibarra
GOODING—A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 23 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Geraldine Elaine Tanner
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service of Geraldine’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 302 1st Ave. East, Jerome Idaho 83338.
Nancy Lee Prentice
JEROME—A funeral service Thursday, January 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Chapel, 825 East Ave B, Jerome, Idaho 83338. Graveside service to follow at Jerome, Cemetery.
Rhonda Kevan
TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life Friday January 25, at the Valley Christian Church located at 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID, from 3 to 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Robert Ben Bradshaw
WENDELL—Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Ketchum, Idaho; on Saturday, January 26 at 1:00 p.m. Visit www.woodriverchapel.com to leave a message of condolence.
Lyndia Bean
JEROME—A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kimberly Stake Center, 3850 North 3500 East, Kimberly, Idaho with family gathering at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will follow at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the Dietrich Cemetery, 550 East 269 South, Dietrich, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.