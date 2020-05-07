× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carol Runyan

BUHL—A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 8 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Carol’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Diana Vahsholtz

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with The Reverend Bryan Lindemood officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the funeral home. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.

Dona Faye Bell

ALBION — A 61-year-old resident of Chubbuck and formerly of Albion, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020, from a short heart related illness. A family service will be held in her honor at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Mormon Cemetery in Albion. Her life will be celebrated at her home in Pocatello at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, for her many friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ila Rae Galliher

JEROME — A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery Jerome, Idaho.

