Clyde ‘Gene’ Schlaick
BUHL — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 29 at the Filer Mennonite Church, 109 5th St., Filer. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Millicent Dianne Weaver
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 29 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Dorthea Walker
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday October 29 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Dee Anna Gaston
GOODING — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, October 29 at the Desert Hills Community Church of the Nazarene in Gooding. A viewing will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, October 28 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel and on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Richard ‘Dick’ Helsley
JEROME — A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, October 29 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. No formal services will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family on Dick’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Pauline O. Hofstetter
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 30 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Beatrice “Jo” Gooch
SHOSHONE—A celebration of life at 11 a.m.Tuesday, October 30 at the United Methodist Church in Gooding. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—gooding Chapel.
Evelyn Biermann
BURLEY—Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 1 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave, Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Jan Critchfield
OAKLEY—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley. A viewing will be held Friday evening, November 2, 2018 at the Oakley Stake Center from 6:00 until 8:00. Also from 10:00 until 10:45 am Saturday at the church prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
John Anderson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome.
David Ward
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 12 noon on Saturday, November 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake building, 841 W Midway, Filer. A viewing will take place on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Charles Ireton
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life gathering from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday November 4 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls. There will be appetizers and a no host bar. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
