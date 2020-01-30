Stephanie Eads
RUPERT—The funeral will be held today at 1 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery. Friends and family called to the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and can call from noon to 12:45 p.m. Friday preceding the service.
Truman Koch
PAUL—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street in Rupert. A viewing was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary and will be held for one hour prior to the funeral on today.
Judith Bement
TWIN FALLS—Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be at Reynolds Funeral Chapel today at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Filer Cemetery, Filer, ID.
Virgil Brockman
TWIN FALLS—A service in his memory will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Eastside Baptist Church, 204 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho. The final arrangements are being conducted by Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue E, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301, where contact may be made.
Margaret Grace Davis
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 7th Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and to the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Clayton Fees
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the New Life Community Church in Wendell, Idaho. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at 9:30 a.m. for family members and friends. Burial with military honors will follow immediately in the Wendell Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
