Fidencio Orozco

HANSEN - Visitation for Fidencio will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Rosary will follow at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Twin Falls, ID. Interment will be held at a later date in Michoacan, Mexico. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fidencio's webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. There will be a ZOOM link added to the information on Fidencio's webpage for those that would like to have ZOOM access to services.

Ila Rae Galliher

A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery Jerome, Idaho.

Vaudis Jenkins

Friends may call on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 12 - 1 PM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1:00 P. M. Services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

