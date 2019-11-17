{{featured_button_text}}

Ceferina Gonzalez Tavera

RUPERT—A vigil service will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. All services will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F Street, in Rupert. Burial will take place at San Jose Carrizal Cemetery in San Joaquin, Queretaro, Mexico. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jesse Moses

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 4th Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday preceding the funeral at the church.

Sharon Ennis

RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.

Gertrude “Gert” Clarkson

GOODING—Prayers of the Rosary will be recited on Monday, November 18, 2018 at 10:30 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding. Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 11:00 am. Arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service.

Cynthia Juker

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Gerald Mallory

DECLO—Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Declo Cemetery with Bishop Wayne Hurst officiating. Military Rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans.

Thomas McCaughey

JEROME—A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, November 18th at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church 216 2nd Ave. East, Jerome, Idaho.

