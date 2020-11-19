Arnold W. Broadie
BURLEY — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley. A viewing will be held from noon until 12:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the graveside service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Gary Dean Tostenson
TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. All services are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Gary’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lillian Ruth Watkins
TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lillian’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Patricia Ann Homan
KIMBERLY — A gathering will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room. The family asks that face masks be worn. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Donna Pettingill Ward
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almo. Burial will be in Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. For those attending the visitation or funeral service in person, a face mask must be worn at all times and social distancing practiced. For those unable to attend, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.