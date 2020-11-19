Donna Pettingill Ward

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almo. Burial will be in Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. For those attending the visitation or funeral service in person, a face mask must be worn at all times and social distancing practiced. For those unable to attend, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.