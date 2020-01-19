Kirk Douglas Rongen
TWIN FALLS—Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home and will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane, Twin Falls, Idaho at 3:00 p.m. Please join us for a gathering following the service at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Area 20 Groomers Association, 345 North Pine Featherville Road, Pine, ID 83647 or Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Ln North, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Clyde Allen Burney
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will take place Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Benjamin Nielson Walton
RUPERT—His lust for living life to its fullest and seizing each moment full-throttle will be horribly missed. A memorial service will be held to honor and celebrate his life and his impact for so many of us, on January 20, 2020 at 11am, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert Idaho. Any donations to help with final expenses are not expected but very helpful and appreciated. Make them on PayPal to: https://www.paypal.me/KarenConstantineau
John Wayne (Duke) Florence
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services are being held at Rosenau Funeral Home, January 21 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will be held after the services. In lieu of flowers please donate to CSI Women’s Softball team or Visions Hospice.
John Berreth
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held January 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Grace Bonadiman
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary. A Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January21, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary with Viewing to be held from 6-8:00 p.m. following and for one hour prior to the services at the Mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dennis Wayne Boer
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Denny’s Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception will follow at the Jerome Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice Visions www.hospicevisions.org and//or National Network of Youth Ministries www.nnym.org//kevinboer. HAPPY TRAILS IN HEAVEN COWBOY, UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Denny’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Joanie Lynn Jones
RUPERT—Joanie’s family invites you to join in celebrating her life. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 519 E 200 S, Burley, ID. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home 321 East Main St. Burley and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Elba Cemetery at approximately 3:00 p.m. services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary Elba, ID 83318. If you are called to send flowers, the family kindly requests that you order locally by calling Nancy’s Flower shop in Rupert: 208-436-5335. Please do not order online, this will ensure the flowers are delivered on time. You can either have flowers sent to Morrison & Payne Funeral Home or to the Springdale LDS Church. The florist will have that information, but if you need the addresses, it’s listed above.
Leslie Lee Wheeler
TWIN FALLS—Leslie Lee Wheeler of Utah formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service at 1 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 4 to 6 pm Friday, January 24th at the mortuary. There will be no viewing on Saturday prior to the service.
Gordon Roy Lynes, Sr.
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 515 E. 16th St. in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.Friends may call from 6:00—8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24th, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10:00—10:45 a.m.
Mona Mae Allred
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Walter Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from noon until 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Judy Ann Caverly
BURLEY—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Joey Fitzpatrick
HAZELTON—A service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on January 25, 2020 at 1:00pm. There will also be a celebration of Joey’s life and his love to coach baseball at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Valley Rec. at 1458S 2000E Hazelton, ID 83335
Matilda (Votroubek) Machacek
BUHL—A viewing for Matilda will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl, ID. Matilda’s funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N 1825 E., Buhl, ID, with a reception following at the Clover School. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at West End Cemetery, 1574 E 4150 N, Buhl. Memorials may be made to Clover Lutheran Trinity Church, West End Senior Citizen Center or charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Matilda’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
