Aileen DeVisser
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday July 23 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Sharon Kerner
GOODING—A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00—7:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel and again at 9:30 to 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 24 at the Gooding United Methodist Church with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 with a luncheon to follow.
Emma Osterhout
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Wayne Hurst officiating. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Edward Schuckert
TWIN FALLS—The Family of Edward Schuckert welcomes you to attend a Celebration of Life event at the American Legion Hall in Twin Falls, ID. on Friday July 26th from 3:00-6:00 PM. Join us in sharing laughter, hugs, tears & memories.
Carl “Mike” Robinson
NAMPA—Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday July 27 at Farnsworth Mortuary Chapel, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Danny Blauer
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 10th Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Chad Bodily officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Declo Cemetery immediately following the service. A visitation will be held from 6:00—8:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday preceding the service at the church.
Robert Kopp
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11am at Rosenau Funeral Home Twin Falls.
Richard Thompson
JEROME—Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Jerome High School Auditorium 104 South Tiger Drive, Jerome ID 83338. A visitation will be held from 6:00—8:00 pm Monday, July 22, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Avenue, Jerome ID 83338. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Richard’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
