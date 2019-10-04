{{featured_button_text}}

Travis Morgan Burbie

TWIN FALLS—Visitation for Travis will be held today from 9 to 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, with services at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Private Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Carey Cemetery in Carey, Idaho. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Travis’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Troy J. “TJ” Rasmussen

JEROME—Funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N Davis St., Jerome with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.

M. LeRoy “Rufus” Davidson

WENDELL—A Celebration of Life will be held today at 2 p.m. at Wendell High School Auditorium, 850 E Main St, Wendell, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LeRoy’s memorial webpage at www.farnworthmortuary.com.

Darion Lynch

BUHL—Memorial service in honor or Darion today at 11:30 a.m. at the West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho.

JoAnn Petersen

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Lois Lyle

TWIN FALLS—Memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Avenue, Kimberly. A luncheon will be held after the service.

Eleanor June DeKlotz

FILE—Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home. Services for Eleanor will be held Monday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, with Pastor Mike Hollomon officiating. A graveside service will be held for family at 10 AM at the Filer Cemetery.

Shane Kober

JEROME—Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1602 Lutheran Road, Eden.

