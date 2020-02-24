Lucas Wells

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2404 Parke Ave., in Burley. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Patricia Free

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - View 1st Ward, 490 E 550 S, Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb 27 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and Friday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. preceding the service at the church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sara Lowe

JEROME - A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Episcopal Church of Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID.

Dorothy Port Robinson

OAKLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, where family and friends may call from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.