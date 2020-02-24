Lucas Wells
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2404 Parke Ave., in Burley. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Patricia Free
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - View 1st Ward, 490 E 550 S, Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb 27 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and Friday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. preceding the service at the church.
Sara Lowe
JEROME - A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Episcopal Church of Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID.
Dorothy Port Robinson
OAKLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, where family and friends may call from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Verlene LaRae Powell
ALBION - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 889 S. Main St., in Albion. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
