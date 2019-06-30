Jordan Trevor Povey
TWIN FALLS—The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 840 W Midway Filer, ID. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Elvin C Konicek
TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM, Monday July 1, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Danny V. “Dan” Warren
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 1st Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. -10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Officiating will be Bishop William A. Heward. Burial will be in View Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Mary Helen Leazer
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Sidney F Edwards Jr.
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Sidney’s life will be held Wednesday July 3, 2019 with a viewing for family and friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone, Idaho and service beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron Geer officiating. Interment will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Patricia Sutphen Klingler
GOODING—A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel with interment at the Elmwood cemetery following the service. In place of flowers, please donate to the Gooding Public Library. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
