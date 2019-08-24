Ruben Salazar
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of his life will be held today at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. You are welcome to come. Suzan requests you write down your memories of Ruben so she may keep them. She needs to hear the stories.
Donald Laroy MabeyOAKLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley, Idaho with Bishop Ryan Cranney officiating. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oakley Stake Center and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Monday prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert..
You have free articles remaining.
Richard “Dick” Eugene ArmstrongTWIN FALLS—Memorial Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Dick Armstrong to the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home (2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 or 208-735-0011). Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
AuDeane KingTWIN FALLS—A memorial service for AuDeane will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls
David Perry MaestasRICHFIELD—Graveside services will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Richfield Cemetery, Hwy 26 in Richfield, Idaho with a luncheon to follow at the Richfield Senior Center, 130 S. Main St. in Richfield. Please visit David’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.