Lester Ray Abston
TWIN FALLS—On Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be a viewing at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho, followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery. On Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. there will be a Celebration of Lester’s life at New Plymouth Assembly of God Church in New Plymouth, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Travis Nice
FILER—A celebration of life will be held September 1, 2019 at 827 Yakima Ave., Filer, ID from 1:00 p.m.—3:00 p.m.. Lunch will be provided.
Charles Buck Rogers
FILER—A graveside service will be held at Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Final arrangements will be handled by Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Felix Longaray Acha
GOODING—A rosary/vigil service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Gooding Basque Center. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Martha Corthell
BUHL—A celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl.
Jack H. Taylor
TWIN FALLS—Memorial services at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7 at the Carey LDS Church. Visit with the family one hour prior to the services noon to 1 p.m.
Roy Coulson
HAZELTON—Funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hazelton Chapel, 531 Middleton Ave. A visitation will be held Friday from 6 until 8 p.m.at the church and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral.
