Betty Leazer
TWIN FALLS—Betty Leazer, 91, of Twin Falls, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at home. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 2:00p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Chapel, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available across the street at Magic Valley High School. Please wear your favorite mask or one will be provided for you. A graveside entombment will be held at 3:00p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Swan Lake Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Ibrahim Decirovic
TWIN FALLS—Graveside services of Ibrahim Decirovic, 77, will be held on Monday September 14th at Twin Falls Cemetery at 2350 4th Ave East in Twin Falls at 2 PM. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Ibrahim’s Memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Orvill Hancock
HANSEN—Graveside service for Orvill Hancock of Hansen Idaho will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 2296 Kimberly Road at 1 PM. A visitation will occur on Monday September 14th, 2020 Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls Idaho from 6-8 PM. In addition, family or friends wishing to share memories or condolences may also do so on Orvill’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
David Paul Drew (Dave)
HEYBURN—David Paul Drew (Dave) passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center, at the age of 50. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Pastor David Lind will officiate.
