Rosalie Eberhard
GOODING—Funeral at 3 p.m. Friday, December 7 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A viewing will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. at the chapel.
Howard Nielsen
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. Services are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Chapel.
Blanche Simmons
BURLEY—Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, 152 W 400 S, Burley. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday December 6 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral services at the church.
Boyd Newton McNeill
RAFT RIVER – The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Raft River Ward, located at 2551 E. 300 S., Declo. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Turner Cemetery, located west of Grace, Idaho.
Dale Gupton Jr
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday, December 8 at Pandora’s Legacy in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Chapel of Twin Falls.
John Morgan
KIMBERLY—Services will be held 11 am, Saturday, 8 December 2018, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 222 Birch Street, Kimberly. Visitation 9:45-10:45 am. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Teresa Joann Franks
RUPERT – The funeral will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, Dec. 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow in the Rupert Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 until 11:45 a.m. preceding the funeral at the funeral home.
Alva Stone
HAZELTON—A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Silver & Gold Senior Center in Eden. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Cheryl Strolberg
KIMBERLY—Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 8 at the Rock Creek Fire Department in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Funeral Home.
Eldon “Chris” Reinhold
BUHL—Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 8 at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N 1825 E, Buhl. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Marcial Leija
BLISS—A viewing will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church with a rosary to be held at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:30 am at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.
Donna Murphy
BUHL—Funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 8 at Farmer Funeral Chapel where Donna will be honored by her family and friends.
Patricia Kelly
JACKPOT—Memorial services at 1:30 p.m. Sunday December 9 at Bartons 92 in Jackpot, NV. Patricia died suddenly November 13, 2018.
Max Brown
BURLEY—Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 10, 2018 at the Pleasant View Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A Viewing for friends and family will be held prior to the Graveside from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home 321 East Main Street in Burley.
Rene Nevarez
BURLEY—Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, December 10, at The First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Avenue in Burley. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 9 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th Street in Burley and and from 2 until 2:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.
