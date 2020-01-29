Jim Walker
HAILEY - All friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Jim’s life today at 5 p.m. at The Mint, 116 South Main Street, Hailey, Idaho 83333.
Jill Thompson
TWIN FALLS - Graveside services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Jerome Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Jerome, Idaho 83338. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Stephanie Eads
RUPERT - The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home today from 6 to 8 p.m. and from noon to 12:45 p.m. Friday preceding the service.
Truman Koch
PAUL - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street in Rupert. A viewing will be held today from 6 to 7 p.m., also at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.
Judith Bement
TWIN FALLS - Visitation will be at Reynolds Funeral Chapel today from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Filer Cemetery, Filer, ID.
Virgil Brockman
TWIN FALLS - A service in his memory will be held at Eastside Baptist Church, 204 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The final arrangements are being conducted by Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue E, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301, where contact may be made.
Margaret Grace Davis
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 7th Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
