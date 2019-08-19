Ruben Salazar
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., August 25, 2019 at Rock Creek Park. You are welcome to come. Suzan requests you write down your memories of Ruben so she may keep them. She needs to hear the stories.
Nancy Norma Bright
HAGERMAN - A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. Cremation arrangements and funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service, Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Ross Dwayne Newcomb
RUPERT - Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 and for one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Minidoka County Senior Center /@ 702 11th Street, Rupert, ID or Harrison’s Hope Hospice /@ 401 Gooding St. N. Suite 107, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Jerome Peter Fitzgerald
SHOSHONE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held August 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church at 161 6th Ave. East, in Twin Falls, Idaho. A private family burial will follow at a later date. Jerome requested a party in his honor so please join the family in celebrating his life at 5:30 p.m., August 22, at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. In honor of Jerome’s famous sweet tooth, guests are asked to bring their favorite desserts to share after dinner. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Helen M. Potthast
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Helen’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church 209 5th Ave N. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. A viewing for friends will be held Wednesday, August 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” and one hour prior to the service at the church. To leave a condolence please visit www.whitemortuary.com.
Ernest "Ernie" Leroy Crowley
BUHL - Ernie's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Avenue in Buhl. A graveside service with military honors will follow at the West End Cemetery.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ernie's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Len Riddle
TUTTLE - A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the New Life Community Church, 800 West Main, Wendell, Idaho. Bring a chair for a barbecue. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Martin Karl Jungkuntz
TWIN FALLS - Funeral service to be held at Atonement Lutheran Church in Florissant, MO on August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation an hour before the service. There will also be a visitation on Friday August 23rd from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Church. To share a memory and read the full obituary please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
LaVerle Allan Kurtz
WENDELL - A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the American Legion Hall, 610 West Main, in Wendell. A lunch and time for reminiscing for friends and family will follow the service. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
