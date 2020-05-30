× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Betty Ann Beadz

FAIRFIELD—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at 210 West Soldier Creek RV Road in Fairfield. Food and drink will be available for those in attendance. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Louis Koopman

WENDELL—Services will be held on June 4th at the New Life Church in Wendell. Committal and Military Rites will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery with the services at 11 a.m.

Gary G. Hamilton

TWIN FALLS – Friends may call on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly rd in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

