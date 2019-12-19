Rodney Mills
JEROME—A celebration of life will be held for Rodney today at 11 a.m. at the Reformed Church of Twin Falls, 1631 Grandview Dr. North, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
William Craythorn
BURLEY—The funeral will be held on today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale 1st Ward Building 519 East 200 South Burley, ID. Friends may call today from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Joe Pavkov
GOODING—A viewing will be held today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Chris Koyle
GOODING—A celebration of life will be held today at 10 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Steven Schow
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rupert 2nd Ward Church located at 26 South 100 West, Rupert. A viewing for family and friends was held at Hansen Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and for one hour prior to the services at the Church. A celebration of life will also be held at the Rupert Elks from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Phyllis Bray
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 3 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family called from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and can today from 2 to 2:45 p.m. preceding the funeral.
Joe Galan
TWIN FALLS—A viewing took place Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.
Ramona Crane
BURLEY—The funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. An evening visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. without a public viewing.
Samuel Campbell
RUPERT—A viewing will be held at Morrison Funeral & Crematory, 188 S. Hwy 24, Rupert today from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral will be held at the Burley West Stake Center on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m., with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Letha Mae Remaley
TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services for Letha Mae Ramaley will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. A private Graveside will be held prior to the services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls.
Hiroko Tominaga
PAUL—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Paul United Methodist Church. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will take place in the Paul Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Clarence Nolen Carter
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life memorial service to be held in Salmon at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Nolen’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
