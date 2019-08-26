{{featured_button_text}}

David Perry Maestas

RICHFIELD—Graveside services will be held on Friday August 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Richfield Cemetery, Hwy 26 in Richfield, Idaho with a luncheon to follow at the Richfield Senior Center, 130 S. Main St. in Richfield. Please visit David’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.

Travis Nice

FILER — A celebration of life will be held September 1, 2019 at 827 Yakima Ave., Filer, ID from 1-3 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Charles Buck Rogers

FILER—A graveside service will be held at Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Final arrangements will be handled by Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

AuDeane King

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service for AuDeane will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28th at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

Grace Dewsnup

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Springdale Chapel, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley, with Bishop Chad Bodily officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group following the service at the church. The interment will take place at a later date at the Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville, North Carolina. Friends may call from 6:00—8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 12:00—12:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.

