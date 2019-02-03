Lt. Col. Gene Ellsworth Stoker
BURLEY - Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 4, at the Rupert United Methodist Church, 605 H St., in Rupert, where military rites will be performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
William Walters
JEROME - Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Monday, February 4 at the Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E 200 S, Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Claudia J. Tattersall
KETCHUM - A memorial potluck will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Silver & Gold Senior Center in Eden, at 1:00 p.m.
William Henry Wetzstein
BUHL - Services for William will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Friday February 8, 2019 at 11:00AM. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
