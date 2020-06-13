× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ruben Kraus

PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June, 14, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service.

David Hamilton

TWIN FALLS – Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Twin Falls 15th Ward, 2085 S. Temple Dr. in Twin Falls.

Jeffrey Long

TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at the Rock Creek Cemetery south of Hansen, with Rosenau’s Mortuary handling the arrangements.

Farrell E. Kerbs

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Burial with the conferring military honors will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.