Mary Ann (Sally) Shillington
TWIN FALLS—A Funeral Service in memory of Sally will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:00 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls), a Luncheon will be held after the service at The Shillington Residence and a private family burial will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Idaho Chapter of the American Heart Association 350 North 9th Street, #404 Boise, ID 83702.
James Bach
HAGERMAN—The family viewing will be at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Hagerman.
Nephi Jay Anderson
VIEW—There will be a viewing at the View 1st Ward located at 550 S. 500 E., Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6:00—8:00 p.m. and before the funeral services on Oct. 4 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the View 1st Ward Church at 11:00 am. Local service are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Carlo Graziani
TWIN FALLS—A viewing for Carlo will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12:30-1:30. Followed by a Graveside Service at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls at 2:00.
Richard Olsen
SHOSHONE—A viewing will be held from 6pm until 8pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Shoshone Ward, with a graveside dedication concluding at Shoshone Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Glen Burke
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints—Century Ward, located at 2271 S. 4th Ave., in Pocatello, with Bishop John R. Lee conducting. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., prior to the service.
Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Handy
RUPERT – Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 1 until 1:45 p.m.
M. LeRoy “Rufus Davidson
WENDELL—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Wendell High School Auditorium, 850 E Main St, Wendell, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LeRoy’s memorial webpage at www.farnworthmortuary.com.
