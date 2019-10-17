Pedro Gonzalez
RUPERT—A viewing began at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St. in Boise. Funeral Mass followed at 11 a.m. There will also be a service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Grace Community Church, with viewing beginning at noon.
Ronald Heisinger
BURLEY—Ron’s life was celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends greeted the family one-half hour prior to the service.
Linda McGill
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Tamara Gillespie
JEROME—A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Tammy’s life will be celebrated today at 11 a.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.
Michael R. Etcheverry
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and may call Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral service.
Dorothy Gardner
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Lorie F. Whitney
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Roseau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E Twin Falls, ID.
Michael Johnson
TWIN FALLS—There will be a memorial service in Michael’s honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at White Mortuary 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, Idaho at 11 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.whitemortuay.com
Amber Green
BURLEY—The funeral will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Gay Lee
HEYBURN—The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service.
Woody Anderson
BURLEY—Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Albion Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 889 Main St., Albion. Visitation will be held prior to the service with a reception following at the church.
Mary Perron
DIETRICH—A funeral celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 160 south 660 east, Dietrich, Idaho 83324. Graveside Service will conclude at the Shoshone cemetery.
Mary Ellen Roth
JEROME—The Roth Family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd St, Jerome. A luncheon will follow in the parish hall. The Roth Family will be holding a graveside service in Vancouver, WA in the Spring of 2020.
Maria Guadalupe Mendoza-Ochoa
TWIN FALLS—Visitation was held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho with 7 p.m. (Vigil Service) Rosary being held at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church 161 6th Avenue East, Twin Falls with Father Julio Vicente officiating. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID.
Mary Ann Patterson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of her life will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories of Mary at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Mary Elaine (Green) Capps
JEROME—A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome. Graveside dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate to any organization that researches help for mental health, dementia, and Alzheimer’s. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Ronald Leroy Maughan
TWIN FALLS—Ron’s funeral and viewing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel on 667 Harrison Street, Twin Falls, ID. The viewing will be held at 10 to 10:45 a.m. with the funeral from 11 a.m. to noon. The Graveside service will follow at the Twin Falls cemetery. To leave condolences visit www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to a missionary fund at a church of your choice. Thank you for your love and prayers.
Maria Alaina Grata
TWIN FALLS—Maria Alaina Grata of Phoenix, Arizona, and formerly Twin Falls, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available in the lots behind and beside the center and also in city parking on 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Henry Elbert Cone
EDEN—A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at The Elks Lodge, Snake River No. 2807, 412 E 200 S, Jerome, Idaho. A graveside inurnment service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon, at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Debra Lou Blanche
TWIN FALLS — Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; with a viewing from 2 to 2:50 p.m. at the mortuary prior to the service.
