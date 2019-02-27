Arlis Louise Ferlic
BURLEY - Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Idaho Youth Ranch, your local education foundation, or a charity of choice.
Willis Everett "Bill" Parson
HAGERMAN - A vigil service will be held today at 7:30 p.m. at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 446 N Hale St., Hagerman, Idaho. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill's memorial webpage www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
James Philip "Phil" Wade
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Twin Falls First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St E. with funeral services to follow at noon. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Colleen E. Bishop
GOODING - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Dawn Marie Middleton
JEROME - Graveside Services will be held at the Jerome Cemetery on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Derek Lynn “Rick” Cantrell
BHUL - A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the West End Cemetery. The family would like to invite everyone to a party, how Rick would have wanted it, at the Gala Event Center, 907 Main St. in Buhl after the service. Condolences may be shared with the family on Rick's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Virginia June Tolman
MURTAUGH - Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of LatterDay Saints - Murtaugh Ward, 23709 Hwy 30, with Bishop Randy Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Walter Marion Charles
RUPERT - A gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Devon Fredrick Ruhter Jr.
BUHL - A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Devon’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Gerald M Thompson
BURLEY - Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert 3rd Ward, 526 South F St., in Rupert. Military rites were provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial is in the Rupert Cemetery.
Services were under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, Idaho.
John Kincade
TWIN FALLS - The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Burley. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making donations to the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars.
John Leonard Morris
TWIN FALLS - Veterans. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral.
