Leah Jane Beck

BURLEY — Leah Jane Beck left this earth to be with her Savior on November 17, 2020, at the age of 83. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, November 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.