John Merrigan

PAUL -Recitation of the rosary will be held today at 6 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Bonnie Jean Harman

TWIN FALLS—A Funeral Service will be held for Bonnie on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301. A viewing will take place prior to the service on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Margaret Grace Davis

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 7th Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Thomas Mattice

WENDELL—A memorial celebration of life will be held on a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

